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Home / Editorials / Sports award : Reset policies, handle issues better

Sports award : Reset policies, handle issues better

The Tribune Editorial: Where the sports policies need a reset is on having uniformity

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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IT’s tough being a sportsperson in India. The support system is dodgy and the very thought of pursuing any sport other than cricket is scoffed at because of the uncertainty involved. Representing the country may be the highest honour, but here is where comparisons emerge. The cricketers’ financial future is secure. A job is there for the taking for a top athlete too, but only a medal at a premier international event — not competing or setting a new record — assures monetary rewards. If even that becomes a contentious issue, then the system needs to reflect. In Himachal Pradesh, an occasion to celebrate the achievements of its women athletes at the Asian Games has touched a raw nerve, and not without reason.

Practically every state and UT offers generous cheques to the medal winners, a dignified recognition they richly deserve. Where the sports policies need a reset is on having uniformity. In Himachal’s case, members of a medal-winning team get much less money than individual medallists. Also required is a quick resolution framework. So, did Ritu Negi from Sirmaur, the former Indian kabaddi captain who has represented the state, not deserve the money that Himachal gives for a gold medal? She certainly did. Was the government justified in denying it because having got married in Haryana she could be feted there? Yes and no. Would it upset other players if Haryana, despite being aware of the facts, were to award her? It just might. A lack of clarity is evident.

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The BCCI even has a pension plan. Nothing is ever too much for elite sportspersons. A sports policy has to be fair, flexible and accommodating. Himachal’s move to award Negi and increase the award money for the team members is sporting. Gestures matter, especially when it concerns role models.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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