State of Indian economy

The headline-making news from the annual Economic Survey is reassuring. The country will register 9.2 per cent GDP growth this fiscal and is headed for 8-8.5 per cent in financial year 2022-23. The combination of high foreign exchange reserves, sustained foreign direct investment and rising exports should provide an adequate buffer against possible tapering of global liquidity. During turbulent times, the financial system finds itself under stress. But the capital markets have done very well and allowed record mobilisation of capital for Indian companies. The banking system is well capitalised and the overhang of Non-Performing Assets seems to have declined.

But as the Survey points out, the growth projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further pandemic-related disruption, monsoon will be normal, withdrawal of global liquidity will be orderly and oil prices will be between $70 and $75 per barrel. More importantly, there will be no global supply chain disruptions. Then there is the government debt acquired during the pandemic years. It is facetious to take comfort from the fact that national debt is still below foreign exchange reserves of $653 billion because its repayment will naturally reduce the allocation for other sectors. But the one silver lining is the strong rebound in revenues in 2021-22. This means that the government will comfortably meet its targets for maintaining support to the vulnerable sections as well as ramping up capital expenditure.

Then there is the threat of inflation, which has reappeared as a global issue in both advanced and emerging economies. Although the government says the rate of inflation is within the targeted tolerance band, the person on the street will beg to differ. The Survey also has no panacea about rampant joblessness beyond hoping that supply side reforms such as incentives to the industry and easing of red tape will spur industrialisation and in turn provide more employment. The Budget will have to address the twin issues of price rise and unemployment to avoid the derailment of its future economic agenda by unrest on the streets.