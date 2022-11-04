State of our education

Free and compulsory education for all children in the age group of 6-14 years is a fundamental right in India. Yet, among the several disturbing facets of Unesco's Global Education Monitoring Report 2022 is the one showing that a large number of the Indian people have given up on state education. 'Only 46% of adults agreed that the primary responsibility for providing school education rested with the government, the lowest share amongst 35 middle- and high-income countries,' the report notes, citing its survey of parents. Observing that 70% of new schools established in India in the past eight years are private ones, it issues a stark verdict: 'Expansion of access through non-state provision is inequitable. In India, children from the richest quintile were seven times as likely as children from the poorest quintile to attend private early childhood institutions.'

We have known this for a long time, of course. The infrastructure and quality of education in government schools have always been suspect, and the best private schools are very expensive. It means that an unofficial apartheid situation exists in India, banishing the poorest populace to the worst schools. The Unesco survey found that '73% of parents in India chose private schools because public schools did not meet quality standards, 12% because they offered English-medium education and 10% because public schools were not available.' Even poorer people tended to avoid government schools as the survey said that 86% of children from such households were enrolled in a budget private school or expecting to transition to one in Grade 1. The rush for private schools, undoubtedly, puts an immense strain on the household budgets.

The National Education Policy (2020) envisages that public investment on education be 6% of the GDP. However, the Economic Survey presented in January showed that the expenditure on education in 2020-21 and 2021-22 has been only 3.1% of the GDP. Unesco notes that the failure of governments to increase spending on education 'leaves a ticking bomb for the poorest who are increasingly faced with high costs to access an education that should normally be free.' This verdict must act as an alarm bell for the education ministries in India.