Straight talk at UN

Terror is terror and no political spin can ever justify it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said recently, taking a swipe at Pakistan and China. He also reminded the global community of the missing link in dealing with countries that use terror as a tool of statecraft — an undifferentiated and undiluted approach. At an open debate in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the maintenance of international peace and security, he has conveyed, equally forcefully, India’s dismay over multilateral platforms being misused to justify and protect perpetrators of terrorism. China’s constant blocking of India-US efforts to sanction Pakistan-based terrorists has emerged as a fresh irritant. It cannot be business as usual, New Delhi has indicated, pointing to the selective responses to address the scourge of terrorism.

The signature event held under India’s presidency of the powerful 15-member council for the month provided an opportunity to lay bare the frustration over any progress in the UNSC reforms, and denial of wider membership. The minister, who has gained a reputation for his straight talk, came up with another sharp presentation. Its crux was that while the debate on reforms has meandered aimlessly, the real world, meanwhile, has changed dramatically. Even after three decades of formation of a working group, he said, there was nothing to show. Piecemeal changes, without having more permanent members, would not be accepted. As he questioned the failure to deliver on a desire for change despite the strong sentiment for reform, Jaishankar said India was ready to persevere, and the Global South shared its determination.

The denouncement of Islamabad came with a strong rebuff that hosting Osama bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring country’s Parliament cannot serve as credentials to sermonise. A consensus on the United Nations that best reflects contemporary realities and the changed global order is a tall order. Yet, as Jaishankar reiterated, that will and should not lessen India’s resolve for its rightful place.