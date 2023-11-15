A PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Bench has hit the nail on the head with its observation that the alarming number of stray animals on the roads and the loss of human lives as a result are a direct outcome of policy implementation without impact assessment and infrastructure creation. One can only nod in agreement that the State has to share the blame for the incidents and accidents caused due to stray and wild animals. The State, the Bench has ruled, is primarily responsible for compensating the victims and has the right to recover the amount from the defaulting agencies or persons. In cases relating to dog bite, the assistance shall be a minimum of Rs 10,000 per tooth mark. Where the flesh has been pulled off the skin, it shall be a minimum of Rs 20,000 per 0.2 cm of the wound.

As clearly spelt out, no inclination has been shown to address the issue as people suffer injuries every day. The hard-hitting observation that the denial of existence of a problem only escalates the agony of the citizen must trigger deliberations at the highest level. A policy of inaction on the issue of stray animals poses a serious public safety risk. Practical solutions need to be worked out. Punjab, Haryana and the Chandigarh administration have been asked to set up committees to determine the compensation within four months of the claims being filed. Guidelines have been issued to the police on dealing with complaints. Augmentation of the grievance redressal mechanism has been sought.

Haryana has decided to give assistance ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in case of death or permanent disability due to stray animals or dog bite. The focus has to be on community participation to address the problem.