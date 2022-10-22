Strengthening the base

Recognising the critical role of early childhood care and education (ECCE) in the development of cognitive, socio-emotional and physical abilities of children, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, envisages the holistic development of kids in the 3-8 age group through a major reconfiguration of the curricular and pedagogical structure for early years as an integral part of school education. In a step towards implementing the New Education Policy-2020 goals, the NCF emphasises on imparting lessons in the local language and through play, activity and discovery to the pupils during their foundational stage. Unlike the present system that lays stress on textbooks and rote learning and has been found to be wanting in many aspects, the new method is expected to lead to better literacy and numeracy rates. On the anvil for kids up to six years are teaching with toys, puzzles, games and story-telling sessions of Panchatantra tales.

There is little doubt that a strong foundation must be laid for the children for it is crucial for not only their progress but also forms the bedrock of the future of the country. While the Right to Education provides for mandatory learning for children above the age of six, the ECCE, that seeks to cover them from birth, would be beneficial in bringing crores of children, especially from the poorer families, into the mainstream by equipping them with the tools necessary for advancement, mainly nutrition and education. The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2012 survey of 45 nations that assessed the ECCE quality had ranked India at the last position. A huge percentage of young pre-teens continue to suffer from malnutrition and hunger and show poor basic learning outcomes.

However, the NCF aim is challenging as it necessitates a massive overhaul: a re-training of teachers, translating of books into many regional languages, establishing play- and activity-based infrastructure and finding a way for the many varieties of schools (government and private) and education boards to converge on to a common programme. Only time will tell how and when this eminent objective will be achieved.