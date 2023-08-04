Stressed-out troops

Underlining the need for urgent intervention is the rise in mental health issues among members of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) update to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday reveals that the number of psychiatric cases in the paramilitary forces has swelled by an alarming 38 per cent from 3,584 in 2020 to 4,940 last year. This figure assumes significance in the light of the recent fatal firing by an RPF constable at his senior and three passengers on a train in Maharashtra.

The flip-flop by the authorities — they first declared that the cop’s family had kept his mental health issue under wraps and then withdrew the statement — is symptomatic of the lack of sensitivity in dealing with this grave issue. Coming from a force whose troops are regularly screened for medical fitness, it betrays a deeper malaise afflicting the personnel: inadequate institutional support for the stressed-out soldiers who serve on tough postings for long periods. An arbitrary transfer policy and denial of leave can disturb them greatly. Jawans working under duress are prone to getting violent when their problems are not resolved, as per a report submitted to the MHA. Trusting them with guns, unfortunately, can cost lives, as the statistics show.

The authorities must take steps to address the jawans’ frustration as it can lead to suicide and fratricide. As many as 658 suicides were reported among CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP and Assam Rifles personnel from 2018 to 2020. In the past five years, 29 personnel were killed by their colleagues, as per the MHA report submitted in the Lok Sabha in April. The growing trend of these employees opting for VRS is another manifestation of the problem. It is a massive loss in terms of lives and productivity and calls for a deep inspection.

#Rajya Sabha