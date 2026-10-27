Stubble burning : Punjab needs solutions beyond subsidies

A Rs 10 matchbox continues to defeat thousands of crores spent on stubble management in Punjab. The uncomfortable truth behind the recurring farm fires is that burning remains cheaper, quicker and more convenient than scientific disposal of paddy residue. Until this economic equation changes, subsidies and punitive action alone will deliver limited results. Punjab recorded 574 farm fires between September 15 and October 24, against 561 during the corresponding period last year. Tarn Taran accounted for 270 fires and Amritsar for 144, highlighting the need for targeted interventions. The harvest season is still underway.

The state has earmarked Rs 576 crore for stubble management this year and provided nearly 21,155 subsidised machines. Yet, farmers face the cost of operating equipment, a narrow window between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing and inadequate access to machinery when they need it. Scientific management can cost Rs 2,000-2,500 per acre. For cash-strapped farmers, burning remains the easier option. Enforcement has intensified, with 113 FIRs registered, 205 red entries made in land records and environmental compensation of Rs 11.4 lakh imposed. Such action is necessary because farm fires impose serious pollution costs on society. However, penalties cannot substitute for practical alternatives. Nor should farmers alone bear the cost of cleaner air.

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The priority must be to make residue management affordable and accessible. The shortage of balers, essential for collecting and transporting straw, must be addressed. Reliable markets linking farmers with biomass power plants, brick-kilns and other industries can turn agricultural waste into an economic resource. Incentives for fire-free management deserve consideration. Success must be measured by fields cleared without burning, not money spent or machines distributed. Punjab needs coordinated action by the Centre, state government, industry and farmers. The sustainable alternative must become as convenient as striking a match.