Substandard drugs from HP

Clearly, something is going horribly wrong in the pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs of Solan and Sirmaur districts in Himachal Pradesh. In the latest bit of bad news to emerge from the region, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) declared that 10 drugs manufactured by nine firms based there were “not of standard quality” (NSQ). Of these, six were manufactured in Solan district and four in Sirmaur district. Last month, CDSCO had revealed that nine medicines manufactured by companies based in Himachal had failed the safety standard test in January; among the drugs that were found to be substandard was Favipiravir, used in the treatment of Covid-19, apart from medicines used for heart ailments, gout and high blood pressure.

Last year, the HP pharma industry came under a cloud when the Punjab Police conducted raids on industrial units in Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb and seized 30 lakh capsules of pharma opioids, valued at Rs 15 crore. The cops were following leads from the seizure of around 50,000 capsules of Tramadol — a prescription drug used to relieve pain, notorious for use as a recreational drug — in Punjab. Following this, the Himachal Pradesh Police also raided factories in Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb and unearthed a racket involving illegal drugs with fake names, marketed through companies that existed only on paper. Clearly, some manufacturers have decided to cater to the increasing demand for opioids for recreational purposes.

Every third drug in the Indian market is manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, which has around 625 manufacturers in its pharma hubs. Nearly two decades ago, tax exemptions and subsidies caused a mad rush of manufacturers into the state, making Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh the biggest pharma hub in Asia. However, several companies are engaging in criminal activities while many are manufacturing substandard medicines. Some are also causing environmental degradation by releasing toxic effluents into rivulets and streams, as is evident from the discovery of dead fish downstream in rivers in Himachal and Punjab. An audit by various regulatory bodies needs to be urgently conducted to get to the bottom of the problems caused by errant manufacturers and root them out.