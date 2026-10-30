Substandard drugs : Regular alerts expose gaps in regulation

DESPITE regular alerts by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, drug-quality failures continue to plague Himachal Pradesh, one of India's major pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs. The latest alert flagged 330 drug samples as not of standard quality (NSQ), including 95 manufactured by 70 units in the hill state. The recurrence raises a troubling question: why are regulatory warnings failing to ensure compliance?

The problem cannot be assessed merely by counting failed samples. Himachal accounts for a substantial share of pharmaceutical supplies and the proportion of failures must be measured against the number of samples tested and production volumes. The finding that several samples failed important parameters, including assay and dissolution, is particularly concerning. Such defects can affect the quantity of active ingredients or the body’s ability to absorb a medicine. The distinction between labelling deficiencies and serious quality failures is equally important. Both require corrective action. Regulators must disclose the nature of violations, identify repeat offenders and make enforcement outcomes transparent. A monthly alert that identifies a defective batch is useful only if the product is promptly withdrawn and patients are protected from further exposure.

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India has strengthened manufacturing standards, expanded risk-based inspections and introduced measures to improve drug traceability. However, recurring failures point to the need for more consistent implementation. Inspections must lead to credible deterrence, including licence suspension, manufacturing stoppages and prosecution wherever warranted. Manufacturers, too, must treat quality control as a non-negotiable obligation rather than a compliance formality. Patients cannot be expected to distinguish between a compliant manufacturer and one whose products repeatedly fail laboratory tests. Nor should they bear the consequences of regulatory lapses. The priority must shift from announcing failures to preventing their recurrence.