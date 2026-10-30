DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Substandard drugs : Regular alerts expose gaps in regulation

Substandard drugs : Regular alerts expose gaps in regulation

The Tribune Editorial: The priority must shift from announcing failures to preventing their recurrence

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DESPITE regular alerts by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, drug-quality failures continue to plague Himachal Pradesh, one of India's major pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs. The latest alert flagged 330 drug samples as not of standard quality (NSQ), including 95 manufactured by 70 units in the hill state. The recurrence raises a troubling question: why are regulatory warnings failing to ensure compliance?

The problem cannot be assessed merely by counting failed samples. Himachal accounts for a substantial share of pharmaceutical supplies and the proportion of failures must be measured against the number of samples tested and production volumes. The finding that several samples failed important parameters, including assay and dissolution, is particularly concerning. Such defects can affect the quantity of active ingredients or the body’s ability to absorb a medicine. The distinction between labelling deficiencies and serious quality failures is equally important. Both require corrective action. Regulators must disclose the nature of violations, identify repeat offenders and make enforcement outcomes transparent. A monthly alert that identifies a defective batch is useful only if the product is promptly withdrawn and patients are protected from further exposure.

Advertisement

India has strengthened manufacturing standards, expanded risk-based inspections and introduced measures to improve drug traceability. However, recurring failures point to the need for more consistent implementation. Inspections must lead to credible deterrence, including licence suspension, manufacturing stoppages and prosecution wherever warranted. Manufacturers, too, must treat quality control as a non-negotiable obligation rather than a compliance formality. Patients cannot be expected to distinguish between a compliant manufacturer and one whose products repeatedly fail laboratory tests. Nor should they bear the consequences of regulatory lapses. The priority must shift from announcing failures to preventing their recurrence.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts