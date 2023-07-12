EXPRESSING concern over the cases of suicide by students of IITs and those aspiring to enter the portals of these prestigious institutions, President Droupadi Murmu has rightly emphasised that due attention be paid to arrest the worrisome trend. The issue came to the fore once again last week when a 20-year-old student of IIT-Delhi met a tragic end. Earlier, in January, Rajasthan’s Kota — the coaching hub for IIT aspirants — was rocked by the death of two students who took the extreme step.

The President’s call to the teachers to identify and support the students who betray suicidal tendencies and keep their parents informed is on point. For, among the leading causes of suicide on the highly sought-after campuses is the lack of self-confidence among the beleaguered students. It may arise from the pressure of performance amid the cut-throat competition, ragging and even discrimination. Not surprisingly, many of the students buckling under the stressful circumstances are from the underprivileged or marginalised sections of society. The college authorities need to ensure a friendly and inclusive ambience to prevent these unfortunate episodes. That these incidents are taking place with an alarming regularity reflects poorly on the steps taken to tackle the grave matter so far. The situation in the past few years has been grim — 122 students ended their lives in various IITs during 2014-21.

At the same time, parents are guilty of pushing their children too hard and making them choose careers they may not be cut out for. They just need to look around and see how youngsters pursuing their dreams end up doing well. The counselling of children, both professionally and personally, begins at home. It empowers them with the confidence to tackle the challenges of life head-on.

#Droupadi Murmu