THE phenomenon of the high rate of suicides by young students studying in various colleges and coaching centres in the educational hub of Kota in Rajasthan has been a cause of concern for some years now. The outrage following three suicides on a single day (December 11, 2022) — all teenagers — brought the grave issue into focus again, reinforcing the clamour for institutional help for the beleaguered young boys and girls. With the tragic incidents continuing relentlessly as two more took their lives in January 2023, it is not surprising that the matter has found resonance in the ongoing Rajasthan Assembly session.

The government intends to table a new law, the Rajasthan Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, to address the problems and issues leading to stress and suicides — lack of self-confidence arising from poor performance and the rigorous grind at the coaching centres, stiff competition for the limited top seats and pressure of parental expectations, physical and mental stress, financial constraints and love affairs.

While the new Bill proposing a mandatory counselling and aptitude test for admission to coaching institutes so as to sift out those not cut out for the stream, besides the sharing of results with guardians, is well-meaning, of equal import is ensuring its implementation. It would be a pity if it went the same way as the state government’s guidelines of 2018 for the Kota coaching institutes. Despite calling for putting in place psychological help and other aids for the students, as also regulating the private institutes, the fact that the number of tragic incidents is going northwards points to glaring gaps in enforcement. In 2022 alone, 15 suicides by students were reported — the highest in the years from 2019 to 2022, a period that witnessed 52 youngsters taking the extreme step. In view of the distressing statistics, the parents also need to discuss the career choices and aptitude of their children and not push them into difficult corners. Other than providing good education, they should also prepare them to meet head-on the challenges of life, including dealing with setbacks in both professional and personal settings. Life is precious.