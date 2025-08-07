Supreme Court roots for green clearance to save environment

AMID a fierce monsoon that has exposed flaws in the development models of several states, the Supreme Court has thrown its weight behind the environment. It has struck down a clause that exempted certain large building and construction projects from prior environmental clearance. The controversial clause was part of the January 29 notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The SC Bench has ruled that projects with a built-up area above 20,000 square metre — whether industrial, educational or otherwise — cannot be exempted from the environmental impact assessment (EIA) regime.

Unfortunately, sustainable development continues to be a mere slogan rather than a way of life. Environmental safeguards are often sacrificed at the altar of business interests. The ministry had claimed that the exemption in question would not only reduce the compliance burden on industries but also promote ease of doing business by reducing duplication of approvals. However, the stress on expediting green clearance by cutting red tape sparked fears that the government was opening the floodgates to industries and private educational institutions.

There is no room for compromise when our natural resources are at stake. Development activities that cause damage to the environment prove counter-productive in the long run. The EIA regime mandates tree plantation for certain categories of projects, but the monitoring mechanism needs to be strengthened. This requires close coordination between Central and state agencies. It’s the job of the regulatory authorities to ensure that any project that could impact local ecosystems and communities is not approved — unless suitable mitigation measures are taken. The decision-making process has to be fair, transparent and time-bound; otherwise, it will put off investors and slow down India’s growth engine. Striking a balance between development priorities and environmental concerns is the way forward. A half-hearted approach to this tough tightrope walk is literally a recipe for disaster.