DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Editorials / Supreme Court roots for green clearance to save environment

Supreme Court roots for green clearance to save environment

The Tribune Editorial: The SC Bench has ruled that projects with a built-up area above 20,000 square metre —industrial, educational or otherwise — cannot be exempted from the environmental impact assessment (EIA) regime.
article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:58 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AMID a fierce monsoon that has exposed flaws in the development models of several states, the Supreme Court has thrown its weight behind the environment. It has struck down a clause that exempted certain large building and construction projects from prior environmental clearance. The controversial clause was part of the January 29 notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The SC Bench has ruled that projects with a built-up area above 20,000 square metre — whether industrial, educational or otherwise — cannot be exempted from the environmental impact assessment (EIA) regime.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, sustainable development continues to be a mere slogan rather than a way of life. Environmental safeguards are often sacrificed at the altar of business interests. The ministry had claimed that the exemption in question would not only reduce the compliance burden on industries but also promote ease of doing business by reducing duplication of approvals. However, the stress on expediting green clearance by cutting red tape sparked fears that the government was opening the floodgates to industries and private educational institutions.

There is no room for compromise when our natural resources are at stake. Development activities that cause damage to the environment prove counter-productive in the long run. The EIA regime mandates tree plantation for certain categories of projects, but the monitoring mechanism needs to be strengthened. This requires close coordination between Central and state agencies. It’s the job of the regulatory authorities to ensure that any project that could impact local ecosystems and communities is not approved — unless suitable mitigation measures are taken. The decision-making process has to be fair, transparent and time-bound; otherwise, it will put off investors and slow down India’s growth engine. Striking a balance between development priorities and environmental concerns is the way forward. A half-hearted approach to this tough tightrope walk is literally a recipe for disaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts