Surajkund swing collapse : A national safety framework is essential

THE Haryana government’s decision to formulate a comprehensive policy to regulate fair and adventure rides underscores the urgent need for a national safety framework to address lapses and risks. The collapse of a giant swing at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela revived memories of similar incidents — all preventable — at amusement parks, fairs and ropeway facilities in various parts of the country. The Surajkund tragedy puts the spotlight on what is common practice. Ride safety protocols are restricted to paperwork, and most of the time are nothing more than self-attested affidavits assuring adherence. The essential pre-event inspection exercise is rarely carried out. Standard operating procedures lose meaning in the absence of serious repercussions for non-compliance. Responsibility and accountability have to be the non-negotiable benchmarks for the vendors as well as the officials.

On January 26, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the devastating Bhuj earthquake, the National Disaster Management Authority released a document on the role of all stakeholders in identifying victims of mass fatality incidents. The guidelines highlight critical shortcomings such as the lack of manpower and training, logistical lacunae and problems with coordination and leadership. Such gaps are visible even in the response mechanism whenever disaster strikes anywhere across the country. A basic requirement of the day is administrative and civic preparedness through training camps by professionals, clear delegation of tasks and mass-scale awareness drives as well as regular mock drills. Disaster management must be prioritised both as a career and volunteer service.

Shaken by the swing collapse, the authorities have been swift in taking action. Haryana has promised a stricter, no-nonsense approach going forward. Ensuring full compliance would be the best tribute to Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who died in the line of duty.