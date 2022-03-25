Surge in exports

Achieving a commendable milestone, India’s exports have crossed the $400-billion mark in the current financial year that ends next week. The previous record was $330.07 billion in 2018-19, but the exports soon dipped to $292 billion in the Covid-hit fiscal 2020-21. The upswing is being attributed to a healthy performance by sectors such as petroleum products, engineering, gems and jewellery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and fabrics. The welcome trend shows that the ‘Make in India’ initiative is on the right track and our MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) are making a strong recovery after the upheaval caused by the pandemic. It is laudable that India has set itself an ambitious but achievable export target of $450-500 billion in 2022-23 and is making a push for fresh free trade agreements and trade concessions with major economies and regional blocs.

India’s imports in 2021-22 have risen to $589 billion so far, making the trade deficit surge to around $189 billion. Last month, the country’s imports increased by 36 per cent, with the value of inbound shipments of petroleum and crude oil shooting up by 69 per cent in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The ever-widening gap between imports and exports is a cause for concern. The overall trade deficit, which was $102 billion in the 2020-21 financial year, is estimated to cross $200 billion in 2022-23. The appreciable trade deficit with China, one of India’s top business destinations, underlines the skewed state of affairs.

The production-linked incentive schemes for 13 key sectors of manufacturing seem to be the best bet to reduce the import bill and boost exports. With the war in eastern Europe causing trade disruptions, the government is finding it tough to cater to the burgeoning domestic as well as global demand. The resurgence of Covid-19 in several Asian and European countries is another stumbling block. The challenge lies in ensuring effective coordination among various stakeholders — right from district-level production units to the overseas market — and dealing with the bottlenecks on priority.