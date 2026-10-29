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Home / Editorials / Sustainable tourism : Himachal must pay heed to panel’s suggestions

Sustainable tourism : Himachal must pay heed to panel’s suggestions

The Tribune Editorial: Unchecked construction, rising tourist numbers and indiscriminate road-widening threaten the very landscapes that make the state attractive

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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AMID the Himachal Pradesh government’s plans to invest Rs 10,000-15,000 crore in tourism over the next five years, the Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee has sounded a timely warning: infrastructure development cannot eclipse ecological considerations. Tourism is a vital pillar of Himachal’s economy, generating employment, supporting local businesses and attracting visitors from India and abroad. However, unchecked construction, rising tourist numbers and indiscriminate road-widening threaten the very landscapes that make the state attractive.

The panel’s recommendations deserve serious attention. Its call for carrying capacity assessments at major tourist destinations makes sense. Every spot has ecological limits, determined by its water supply, waste disposal system, road networks and fragile terrain. Tourism growth must remain within these limits. Restrictions should be imposed in overcrowded or environmentally stressed areas.

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Landslide-prone slopes and extensive hill-cutting compound the challenges. The identification of 44 vulnerable locations along the Kiratpur-Manali corridor highlights the enormous costs of inadequate planning. Environmental scrutiny of highway expansion and stricter oversight of construction on unstable slopes must become essential safeguards. The government’s ambitious tourism investment plan should be guided by scientific evidence. Pending compensatory afforestation, fragmented forest clearance proposals and poorly regulated resort development demand accountability. Eco-tourism, too, must genuinely protect forests instead of becoming another avenue for commercial exploitation. Transparent monitoring, coordination among departments and time-bound implementation of the panel’s suggestions are imperative. Unless the tourism sector prioritises environmental protection, future disasters could impose far greater economic and human costs on the hill state.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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