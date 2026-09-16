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Home / Editorials / Sustaining UPI : Success of new model depends on affordability

Sustaining UPI : Success of new model depends on affordability

The Tribune Editorial: Strict monitoring is a must to deter UPI app providers from levying platform fees or hidden charges

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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THE decade-old UPI (Unified Payments Interface) has not only established itself as a popular mode of transaction but also become a key pillar of India’s digital economy. The Union government’s decision stipulating zero charges on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000 provides reassurance. A merchant discount rate (MDR) of 0.4% has been introduced on payments above Rs 2,000. This will be applicable only to person-to-merchant transactions, while person-to-person transfers remain untouched.

From a transaction value of just Rs 0.07 lakh crore in 2016-17, UPI processed around Rs 314 lakh crore in 2025-26. Around 96% of transactions by volume fall within the Rs 2,000 threshold. Clearly, protecting the overwhelming majority of everyday digital payments is essential, particularly for small vendors and ordinary consumers. The government is justified in arguing that such a massive ecosystem cannot depend indefinitely on subsidies. Cybersecurity, fraud prevention, infrastructure and innovation require sustained investment. A carefully designed MDR regime for a limited category of high-value merchant transactions could provide a durable revenue model for banks and payment providers. However, banks need to ensure that merchants do not pass on MDR costs to customers. Strict monitoring is a must to deter UPI app providers from levying platform fees or hidden charges.

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It is noteworthy that a dedicated fund, with 5% of the total MDR collections, will be set up to promote UPI adoption among small merchants and support expansion in rural and semi-urban areas. UPI’s greatest strength lies in instant, affordable and universal payments. The success of the new model will depend on the government’s sustained efforts to keep digital payments accessible while funding the infrastructure on which they depend.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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