Tackling case pendency

The Supreme Court has shown an admirable way of tackling the mammoth pendency of cases and the lower courts would do well to follow suit. On Friday, the SC’s full court resolved that each of its 13 Benches would hear 10 matrimonial dispute petitions seeking transfer of the case to a place of choice of the litigant and 10 bail pleas every day till the winter break. These two categories have been given priority as they pertain to matters of family and personal liberty, respectively. At this rate, the apex court hopes to dispose of all such pending cases before Christmas this year. Notably, the judges will take up these cases in addition to their regular work.

Clogging the judiciary, almost 5 crore cases are pending in various courts across the country. Of them, shamefully, over 1 lakh cases have been going on for over 30 years in district courts. Interminable adjournments that derail the judicial process are a much-recognised systemic concern. To improve India’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking, the Law Ministry last year introduced for commercial courts a software that tracks the work of judges and automatically generates an alert when the ‘three-adjournment rule’ is breached. Aimed at increasing accountability and professionalism in justice dispensation, this method should be evaluated for its effectiveness and expanded accordingly. Despite taking measures like setting up lok adalats and fast-track courts for the expeditious disposal of certain categories of crimes or allowing mediation for some other offences, the caseload has been on the rise at every level, right from subordinate to higher courts. Matters being settled after decades or even after a litigant’s demise are fairly common, virtually negating the purpose and spirit of justice delivery.

The building up of the massive caseload is largely attributed to the abysmally low judge-population ratio and posts of judge lying vacant, as also the spike in the number of people taking to litigation as awareness of rights increases. No doubt, the challenge of quickening the pace of justice delivery is massive. The top judiciary needs to explore more case management strategies, including the system of pre-trial hearing, as is prevalent in the US, the UK and Singapore.