Tackling extreme poverty

The role played by subsidised foodgrain programmes in eliminating extreme hunger in the country has an all-round stamp of approval. Their impact on reducing the level of poverty, however, cannot be considered a foregone conclusion since poverty is not just a measure of hunger. Peer scrutiny, thus, is expected over the claims of a working paper of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that extreme poverty was as low as 0.8 per cent of the population in the pre-pandemic year, 2019, and food handouts ensured that it remained at that low level in 2020. The methodology used to arrive at the conclusion would attract attention since estimates indicate that extreme poverty — defined as living on less than $1.9 a day — increased worldwide for the first time in decades in 2020.
India as an exception bucking the trend should be a cause for celebration, but the reality on the ground may not warrant it. The scenes of human suffering post the lockdown are fresh in memory. For many, the pandemic’s fallout on livelihoods has been traumatic. What the paper does bring out clearly, though, is the life-saving, if not life-altering, potential of subsidy schemes, provided the delivery systems are robust and well managed. If the government has ensured that no poor household is left hungry, it deserves credit. Launched in March 2020, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana has been extended till September this year, indicating its success but also dire requirement.
The widening poor-rich gap is no figment of the imagination. The World Inequality Report released in December ranked India among the most unequal countries, with the top 1 per cent of the population holding more than one-fifth of the national income in 2021. ‘Garibi hatao’ has been a national slogan for half a century, and its permanency in policy reflects the slow progress despite the huge economic growth. It’s certainly a long road ahead.
