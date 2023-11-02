The killing of a head constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the third targeted attack in the Valley in three days is a reminder of the lurking terror threat. Earlier, a migrant labourer who worked in an apple orchard was shot dead and a police Inspector was shot at while he was playing cricket, leaving him critically injured. Leaders of various political parties have condemned the attacks in one voice. Ironically, a few days back, the Lieutenant Governor had claimed that terrorism was taking its last breath and that the situation in the Union Territory had improved significantly. The targeted killings are a warning to not let the guard down and be ever vigilant.

Recently, a winter strategy to deal with the challenges ahead was finalised at a meeting of the top brass of security agencies in Srinagar. Its key elements were to keep a close watch on the situation and step up surveillance in view of the increase in infiltration attempts before snowfall blocked the routes. Also on the agenda was the fallout of the Israel-Hamas war in the Valley, and how Pakistan could try to create trouble. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Arnia sector cannot be seen in isolation.

The successful conduct of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in May was considered significant not only for Indian diplomacy but also for J&K’s economic prospects. With the rise in the influx of tourists, several remote locations have been opened to the public. In working towards creating an environment of peace and security, a vital link is still missing. The Assembly elections, last held in 2014, should not be delayed any further.

#Jammu #Kashmir