Telegram ban

The Centre’s short-term ban on Telegram, a popular messaging app, betrays an overcautious approach in the run-up to Sunday’s NEET re-exam. The controversy comes at a time when the government is struggling to protect the integrity of national exams. The Centre has defended its action by arguing that the cloud-based platform’s bot infrastructure enables mass dissemination of leaked material. Considering the chaos and embarrassment caused by the question paper leak in May, the government does not want to take any chances. With the fate of more than 20 lakh aspirants at stake, rebuilding public trust in NEET and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is undeniably a matter of national importance.

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However, the temporary blocking of an entire platform used by crores of Indians raises serious concerns about proportionality and due process. Making legitimate users suffer because criminal networks misuse an app can set a disturbing precedent. If Telegram can be suspended before a major exam, similar actions could potentially be justified in other situations where the government perceives a threat to public order. The Delhi High Court has rightly asked the obvious question: how can the rights of 150 million users be curtailed?

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The Centre’s stand also reveals a systemic failure. Paper leaks occur when unscrupulous insiders join hands with cheating rackets. Even cybersecurity experts have pointed out that blocking Telegram does not eliminate the problem, since users can easily migrate to VPNs (virtual private networks) or alternative applications. Technology may facilitate malpractice, but it is rarely the root cause. Moreover, deploying the Indian Air Force to ensure safe delivery of question papers across the country is an attention-grabbing drastic step rather a durable solution. Eventually, the onus is on the government to reform the entire exam system in the best interests of students. At the same time, emergency powers must be exercised transparently and sparingly — with adequate safeguards against overreach.