Terror attacks in Valley

TERRORISTS targeted a former sarpanch in Shopian and a tourist couple from Rajasthan in Anantnag on Saturday night ahead of polling for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. The attacks, which claimed ex-sarpanch Aijaz Sheikh’s life and left the visiting duo injured, remind us again of the fact that the security forces cannot afford to let their guard down. The violence is clearly an attempt to disrupt the electoral process in Kashmir. Baramulla goes to the polls today, while voting for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat will take place on May 25.

Major political parties, including the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the BJP, have condemned the attacks. Notably, Sheikh was associated with the BJP, which is not in the poll fray in the Valley. The encouraging turnout (36 per cent) in the Srinagar constituency last week — way above the 14.4 per cent recorded in the 2019 General Election — has raised hopes of a similarly good response from voters in Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri constituencies. It is imperative for the Centre to beef up security in these areas and prevent terrorists from attacking local residents, tourists and migrant workers. People should be encouraged to vote without fear so as to send out a strong message that J&K is on the road to normalcy. Candidates and other political leaders have a big role to play in reassuring voters.

The terror attacks should not be allowed to eclipse the fascinating poll battles in Kashmir. While the Baramulla contest is primarily between former CM and NC nominee Omar Abdullah and People’s Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone, wild-card entrant Sheikh Abdul Rashid is keeping both of them on their toes. Popularly known as ‘Engineer Rashid’, he was arrested in the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and is still behind bars. The post-delimitation Anantnag-Rajouri seat is also witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti pitted against the NC’s Mian Altaf Ahmad and the BJP-backed Apni Party’s Zafar Iqbal Manhas.

