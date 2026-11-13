Terror in J&K : Security agencies have no room for complacency

THE killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar and the attack on a CRPF post in Kulgam within 24 hours show that the security situation remains fragile in Jammu and Kashmir. These incidents are a disturbing reminder that terrorism continues to threaten the region despite repeated claims of normalcy and lasting peace. The bullet-riddled bodies of the SPOs were found a day after they went missing, while the firing on CRPF personnel left three injured. This wake-up call for security and intelligence agencies comes a year after a car blast claimed 11 lives near the Red Fort in the capital. According to the National Investigation Agency, a doctor from Pulwama (J&K) was the key perpetrator in that case.

Political leaders across party lines have condemned the attacks, with the ruling National Conference questioning the Union government’s claim of having made J&K terrorism-free. The Centre must move beyond rhetoric and ensure effective intelligence-gathering, stronger security arrangements and coordinated counter-terrorism operations. It’s also important to address the concerns of local communities. Residents of remote areas such as Dachhan, Marwah and Warwan must be encouraged to cooperate with security agencies without fear or intimidation. Their safety, trust and participation are a must for defeating terrorism.

Peace is fundamental to J&K’s economy, which was hit hard by the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. Regions such as Kishtwar possess enormous tourism potential, but persistent violence discourages visitors, delays development and deprives local people of livelihoods. Even as the restoration of statehood continues to elude the UT, its residents need much more than assurances about rooting out cross-border terrorism. A credible, sustained strategy is required to deal with local and Pakistan-origin terrorists and rebuild public confidence.