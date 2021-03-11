Texas bloodbath

Guns are booming in one US city or the other, causing mayhem and bloodshed, but the nation seems utterly helpless to silence them. Barely 10 days after a teenager gunned down 10 persons at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at a primary school in Texas. Tuesday’s shooting was the deadliest at a US school since a gunman killed 26 persons, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012, the year a white supremacist shot dead six Sikhs at a Wisconsin gurdwara. The nationwide outrage after the Connecticut and Wisconsin massacres eventually petered out as things were back to square one before long. The facts and figures are chilling: As many as 26 school shootings were recorded in America last year. Guns were the leading cause of death, ahead of car crashes, for US children and teenagers in 2020. Earlier this week, an FBI report noted that ‘active shooter’ attacks had doubled since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020.

In a speech brimming with frustration, US President Joe Biden has said that he is sick and tired of responding to mass shootings. ‘When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?’ he asked. The politically powerful US gun lobby has time and again ensured that firearms safety laws are lax enough to suit its business interests. It will be a Herculean task for Biden to match his tough talk with strict action on the ground.

Every American, on an average, possesses at least one firearm, yet guns have largely failed to make US citizens feel safe. A country where fear and paranoia gnaw at the parents sending their kids to school is doomed to self-destruction, unless it does introspection followed by course correction. The mental healthcare system should be well equipped to detect and deal with murderous and suicidal tendencies before it’s too late. Gun control must become a national movement to arrest the horrifying tide. For once, America has to say in one voice: Enough is enough.