The Bar’s duty

SUPREME Court judge BV Nagarathna has asked Bar Councils to introspect on their role in upholding professional ethics. At a time when the judicial system is burdened by mounting case pendency, procedural delays and high litigation costs, the Bar must ask whether it is doing enough to make justice accessible to the ordinary litigant. Justice Nagarathna’s call for lawyers to “change their mindset” goes to the heart of the profession. The independence of the Bar is not a privilege designed for lawyers’ convenience; it is a constitutional necessity. They are expected to defend rights and uphold the rule of law.

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Justice Nagarathna’s address at the convocation of National Law University, New Delhi, came just a day after the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, cancelled its convocation, citing “unavoidable circumstances”. The apparent trigger was the opposition from NLSIU students and alumni to the invitations extended to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman. The legal fraternity is grappling with questions of institutional accountability and dissent following the BCI’s directive (later withdrawn) to restrict the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 graduating batch as advocates. A section of the students of the Hyderabad-based university had opposed the proposal to invite the CJI as chief guest to their convocation, citing his “cockroach” remark. The BCI was quick to intervene, but it ended up getting a rebuke from the Supreme Court for its alleged overreach.

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India’s justice delivery system cannot be sustained by courts alone. Judges, lawyers, institutions and litigants are all stakeholders. But the Bar occupies a unique position. It must prove that its independence is matched by responsibility — to maintain professional competence, ethical standards and respect for the institutions of justice.