The French tango

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to France drew up a long list of promises enshrined in a document called ‘Horizon 2047’. As the second-largest arms supplier to India, France laid out the red carpet in earnest. PM Modi received the double honour of being the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day parade and the recipient of France’s highest award. France did walk away with some heavy-duty defence orders, but this visit saw greater accent on addressing India’s Achilles’ heel in indigenous military production, such as in developing military-grade aviation engines.

‘Horizon 2047’ recalls the promises made after another pomp-heavy Indo-French interaction in 2016. It has been seven years since then, but the French-assisted train to cut Chandigarh-Delhi travel time to less than two hours is still awaited. Similarly, the Trishna mission of constellation satellites which figures in the Outcome Document of 2023 was also mentioned in the Joint Statement of 2018. Roadmaps with deadlines haven’t helped either. The 2019 Indo-French Roadmap on Cyber Security and Digital Technology is yet to make big strides.

The intervening years, however, have instilled a sense of purpose in the two sides. For India, it is due to the Chinese challenge and future unreliability of Russia as an arms supplier. On the other hand, India is spinning a similar web of defence and economic relationships with other powers. Dilly-dallying by France in partnering India in technology transfer and NextGen technologies may result in losing out to competitors. At a time when France is a weaker economic power and its membership of G7 and the UNSC is being questioned, a strong naval partnership with India in the Indian Ocean will help. This will require translating the promises of ‘Horizon 2047’ into reality.

#France #Narendra Modi