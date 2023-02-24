The war rages on

The Russia-Ukraine war completes one year today amid apprehensions that the second year could be worse. From the outset, it has been a war of misperceptions and miscalculations. When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine, he wrongly presumed that the neighbour would capitulate sooner rather than later. The US-led West has been no less wrong in assuming that it can bring Russia to its knees by backing Ukraine militarily as well as financially. Caught in the fight between the great powers, Ukraine has become a macabre theatre of death and devastation. Globally, the war has triggered energy and food crises and heightened the risk of a nuclear confrontation.

Both Russia and Ukraine claim to be fighting for their survival, even as the West’s strategic interest in prolonging the war is all too evident. What the warring sides have in common is their unwillingness to resolve issues through negotiations. Above all, this war has demonstrated the utter failure of the United Nations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘an affront to our collective conscience that violates the UN Charter.’ Ironically, this Charter, whose preamble begins with the resolve ‘to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war’, has itself crippled the world body by conferring veto powers on the Security Council’s permanent members. Last month, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi had candidly admitted that the council’s ‘dysfunctional’ system had rendered it incapable of preventing or stopping the war in Ukraine.

This loss of face and credibility is a new low for the UN, whose image had been badly dented by the oil-for-food scandal a couple of decades ago. It might be too much to expect the global body to get its act together anytime soon, unless the influential member states somehow agree on sweeping reforms in the Security Council. Countries which aver that they are ‘on the side of peace’, such as India, have to take a call on whether to remain bystanders or make an effective intervention to facilitate a ceasefire as well as the resumption of talks. Ending the stalemate is a must for ending the Ukraine war.