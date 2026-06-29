Timber plunder : HC opens door to probe into smuggling

ILLEGAL tree felling is an assault on public resources, biodiversity and the rule of law. The Himachal Pradesh High Court's recent intervention in the alleged timber smuggling case in Una is thus both timely and necessary. By seeking a detailed affidavit from the Forest Department and ordering independent monitoring of the Gagret check-post, the court has signalled that protecting forests cannot be left to routine official assurances alone. The allegations are disturbing. They point to the possibility of an organised network exploiting forest resources across the Himachal-Punjab border. Equally troubling is the gap between enforcement claims and the scale of illegal transportation acknowledged by the authorities. If hundreds of vehicles carrying unauthorised forest produce have been intercepted over the years, the question is inevitable: how much illegal timber may have escaped detection?

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The case also raises concerns about transparency and accountability. Effective forest governance requires more than registering FIRs after violations occur. It demands real-time surveillance, digital tracking of timber transit permits, better coordination between neighbouring states and regular audits of vulnerable checkpoints. Independent oversight, as ordered by the high court, can strengthen public confidence in enforcement. Another aspect that deserves attention is the treatment of those who bring environmental violations to light. Whistleblowers and citizens documenting suspected illegal activities should be protected. Public participation remains one of the strongest safeguards against environmental crime.

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Himachal’s forests are invaluable ecological assets, supporting biodiversity, regulating water resources and sustaining local livelihoods. Their protection is a constitutional obligation. The HC has opened the door to a more rigorous examination of the problem. The state must seize this opportunity to dismantle organised timber smuggling networks, strengthen institutional accountability and ensure that conservation laws are enforced in both letter and spirit.