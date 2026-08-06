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Home / Editorials / Time for statehood : Centre must fulfil its promise to J&K

Time for statehood : Centre must fulfil its promise to J&K

The Tribune Editorial: It would strengthen federalism and reaffirm that constitutional promises are honoured

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:18 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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SEVEN years after the abrogation of Article 370, J&K has undeniably changed. Save for the ghastly terror attack in Baisaran last year, which triggered the India-Pakistan conflict, people are breathing far more easy, infrastructure projects have gathered pace and the Assembly elections after a decade witnessed enthusiastic public participation. The peaceful conduct of the polls, despite persistent cross-border threats, reflected the professionalism of the security forces, election machinery and civil administration. More importantly, it demonstrated the people’s enduring faith in the democratic process.

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It is against this backdrop that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's renewed demand for the restoration of statehood deserves consideration. The Central government itself has repeatedly assured Parliament and the Supreme Court that full statehood would be restored at an appropriate time. The SC, while upholding the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370 in December 2023, also noted the Centre’s commitment to restore statehood “at the earliest.”

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The restoration of statehood should not be viewed through a partisan prism or linked to the contentious debate over Article 370. The two issues are constitutionally and politically distinct. While the reversal of Article 370 remains a complex legal and political question, restoring an elected government’s full legislative and administrative powers is within Parliament’s domain. A Union Territory with an elected Assembly cannot be a permanent substitute for a full-fledged state. The elections have removed the argument that security conditions are not conducive to greater political empowerment. Having demonstrated that democracy can function peacefully, the Centre should now complete the democratic transition. Restoring statehood would strengthen federalism and reaffirm that constitutional promises are honoured. Jammu and Kashmir has travelled a considerable distance since 2019. The next milestone is political normalcy grounded in democratic accountability.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

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