Tottering economy

INDIAN economy has been hit hard by the double whammy of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Omicron-fuelled third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country’s GDP grew by a dismal 4.1 per cent — the slowest in 12 months — in the final quarter (January to March) of 2021-22. This slump brought down the country’s economic growth for the entire financial year to 8.7 per cent, lower than the 8.9 per cent that the Ministry of Statistics had projected three months ago. With the spectre of the fourth Covid wave looming large and the war in eastern Europe raging on, tough times are in store for India on the economic front.

The GDP had witnessed an encouraging growth rate of 20.1 per cent compared to the year-ago period during April-June 2021, when the Delta-induced second wave was wreaking havoc. However, the low benchmark for comparison — the lockdown-hit quarter of April-June 2020 — contributed towards presenting an optimistic picture. Once the base effect wore off, the economy found itself confronting a sobering reality. The GDP grew by 8.4 per cent (July-September 2021) and 5.4 per cent (October to December 2021), defying expectations that the end of the second wave and the onset of the festival season would boost demand as well as consumption.

Let’s face it: the virus is here to stay and it is futile or even counter-productive to restrict economic activity so as to contain its spread. China is already feeling the heat of the severe curbs enforced in Shanghai and other cities in recent months. Beijing’s ill-advised zero-Covid policy slowed down entire Asia’s factory operations in May, worsening supply chain disruptions and dampening demand. Against heavy odds, the growth of India’s manufacturing sector has stabilised over the past two months, but that’s not enough to turn the tide. Both the manufacturing and services sectors need to fire on all cylinders to spearhead economic recovery, with obstacle-free operations and large-scale employment generation being the prerequisites for restoring consumer and investor confidence. At the same time, the government should strike a balance between its efforts aimed at taming inflation and bolstering GDP.