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Home / Editorials / Tourist arrivals: India has no excuse for falling short

Tourist arrivals: India has no excuse for falling short

The unchecked surge pricing for flights and hotels has triggered a sharp uptick in Indians choosing budget-friendly Southeast Asian destinations and even Sri Lanka over local hotspots like Goa

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The tourism sector’s enormous multiplier effect on the economy cannot be overstated. For a country that has so much to offer, India should be heaving with foreign visitors. Instead, it saw fewer than one crore arrivals last year, compared to the 3.74 crore projected to have visited Greater Paris. This vast gap is proof that geographical and cultural diversity alone is not enough to attract international tourists. The travel and tourism industry is a team sport. Infrastructure, safety, hygiene and trained personnel must all come together. Popular destinations such as Thailand cracked the code way back, investing in what matters most to a traveller: ease and clarity. India is consistently losing out on the foreign tourist dividend. Better promotional campaigns, stronger online visibility, streamlined visa facilities and a concerted effort to ensure the safety and wellbeing of foreign guests can help turn the tide.

Domestic tourism, comparatively, has surged. India recorded 428.5 crore domestic tourist visits in 2025, a massive leap from 67.7 crore in 2021. While this is an encouraging sign, a truly vibrant tourist economy requires a healthy balance between domestic and international visitors. Alarmingly, amid the boom, the disregard for responsible tourism is stark. Environmental norms are being blatantly violated, especially in the hills. The unchecked surge pricing for flights and hotels has triggered a sharp uptick in Indians choosing budget-friendly Southeast Asian destinations and even Sri Lanka over local hotspots like Goa.

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A tourist remembers the overall experience. That is why providing maximum comfort, and not chasing short-term gains, must become the core pillar of the industry. A memorable trip is the best advertisement. That positive echo can only be earned through exceptional hospitality. India has no excuse for falling short, whether for the domestic or the foreign visitor.

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