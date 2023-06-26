Towards a united front

WITH less than a year to go for the General Election, leaders of over a dozen political parties gathered in Patna on Friday for brainstorming on their stated common goal of ousting the BJP-led government at the Centre. The task of stopping the BJP’s juggernaut is formidable. The party recorded thumping victories in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, considerably diminishing the strength of the rival parties, especially its main adversary, the Congress.

Even as an attempt was made at the Patna meeting to set aside ideological and political differences, a lot more needs to be done to unify the Opposition. Particularly thorny is the rift between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the Central ordinance on the Delhi government’s powers. Such discord sends a wrong signal to the public. To woo the voters, the parties should be open to resolving prickly issues while stitching a united front and devising an effective poll strategy. No doubt, a lot more sittings are required before the concrete contours of a common agenda emerge. Reconciling the disparate needs of various states and the aspirations of each party is a complex challenge.

Though Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expectedly, pooh-poohed the meeting as a mere ‘photo session’ and a ‘no show’, politics is known for making strange bedfellows. A workable partnership for the common good is desirable. The country undoubtedly needs a strong Opposition that can give a tough fight to the ruling party. This holds the key to preventing democracy from slipping into authoritarianism.