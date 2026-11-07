Toxic Diwali : Delhi must own its pollution crisis

ON Diwali eve, Delhi is gasping for breath. With the air quality index in the ‘very poor’ zone and threatening to turn ‘severe’, the capital faces the festival under a toxic haze. The search for external culprits has begun. Punjab’s stubble fires are cited; NASA satellite data recorded 13,241 crop-fire incidents in Pakistan’s Punjab between October 1 and 29. These fires matter, but cannot become Delhi’s alibi. Farm fires contributed 15.6% to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Thursday. But they are not the only source. Transport emissions, road and construction dust, industry, waste burning and secondary pollutants foul the air. The Supreme Court identified vehicular emissions as a contributor, flagging bumper-to-bumper traffic in Delhi. It sought immediate, medium- and long-term measures, noting that AQI was nearing 400. This should end the temptation to blame seasonal smoke for a year-round crisis.

Successive governments have announced action plans, restricted vehicles, halted construction and issued advisories, only for Delhi to return to emergency. The AAP, which built its political appeal around clean governance, too must answer for its years in office. The city needs an accountable programme, not competing claims over blame. That means reliable public transport, control of vehicle and industrial emissions, dust management, cleaner fuels, waste disposal and NCR coordination. Farmers need affordable alternatives to burning, not annual lectures. Pollution must be tackled across the airshed, with measurable targets and public reporting.

The court’s concern for children and outdoor workers highlights how the least protected bear the burden. Diwali fireworks may worsen the situation. Citizens should celebrate responsibly; governments must govern responsibly. Delhi cannot outsource responsibility for the air its residents breathe. A capital that predicts this crisis every year must prevent it.