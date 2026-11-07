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Home / Editorials / Toxic Diwali : Delhi must own its pollution crisis

Toxic Diwali : Delhi must own its pollution crisis

The Tribune Editorial: Delhi cannot outsource responsibility for the air its residents breathe

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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ON Diwali eve, Delhi is gasping for breath. With the air quality index in the ‘very poor’ zone and threatening to turn ‘severe’, the capital faces the festival under a toxic haze. The search for external culprits has begun. Punjab’s stubble fires are cited; NASA satellite data recorded 13,241 crop-fire incidents in Pakistan’s Punjab between October 1 and 29. These fires matter, but cannot become Delhi’s alibi. Farm fires contributed 15.6% to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Thursday. But they are not the only source. Transport emissions, road and construction dust, industry, waste burning and secondary pollutants foul the air. The Supreme Court identified vehicular emissions as a contributor, flagging bumper-to-bumper traffic in Delhi. It sought immediate, medium- and long-term measures, noting that AQI was nearing 400. This should end the temptation to blame seasonal smoke for a year-round crisis.

Successive governments have announced action plans, restricted vehicles, halted construction and issued advisories, only for Delhi to return to emergency. The AAP, which built its political appeal around clean governance, too must answer for its years in office. The city needs an accountable programme, not competing claims over blame. That means reliable public transport, control of vehicle and industrial emissions, dust management, cleaner fuels, waste disposal and NCR coordination. Farmers need affordable alternatives to burning, not annual lectures. Pollution must be tackled across the airshed, with measurable targets and public reporting.

The court’s concern for children and outdoor workers highlights how the least protected bear the burden. Diwali fireworks may worsen the situation. Citizens should celebrate responsibly; governments must govern responsibly. Delhi cannot outsource responsibility for the air its residents breathe. A capital that predicts this crisis every year must prevent it.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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