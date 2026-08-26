DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Toxic trail : From Baddi, pollution reaches Punjab

Toxic trail : From Baddi, pollution reaches Punjab

The Tribune Editorial: Industrial pollution from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh region has been documented for years

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:15 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THE Sutlej is carrying a toxic warning that Punjab and Himachal Pradesh can no longer afford to ignore. The registration of an FIR against unidentified industrial units in the Baddi-Nalagarh belt, following allegations that toxic waste entered the Sirsa river and eventually the Sutlej, is serious. But the larger concern is that this is not a new problem. It is a recurring failure of environmental regulation. Industrial pollution from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh region has been documented for years. The Sirsa, which passes through the industrial belt, carries the burden downstream. Previous investigations and National Green Tribunal proceedings have flagged untreated or inadequately treated effluents, non-compliant units and shortcomings in the common effluent treatment system. Pharmaceutical pollution is particularly worrying because conventional treatment may not remove active pharmaceutical ingredients and antibiotic residues.

Advertisement

The latest episode also exposes another disturbing contradiction. Large quantities of waste accumulated at the Ropar Headworks were reportedly released downstream. If the material was potentially contaminated, releasing it into the river merely shifted the problem from one point to another. The headworks should have been treated as a site for scientific investigation, with the waste sampled and characterised before disposal.

Advertisement

Punjab must avoid turning this into a Himachal-versus-Punjab blame game. The precise source of the waste has yet to be established, and an FIR against unidentified units is not proof of culpability. What is needed is a joint investigation by the Punjab and Himachal pollution control authorities, with the Central Pollution Control Board providing independent oversight. The episode calls for continuous monitoring of the entire Baddi-Sirsa-Sutlej chain, surprise inspections during the monsoon, identification of unauthorised outlets and scientific tracing of pollutants to their sources. Repeat offenders must face meaningful financial and criminal consequences.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts