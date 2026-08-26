Toxic trail : From Baddi, pollution reaches Punjab

THE Sutlej is carrying a toxic warning that Punjab and Himachal Pradesh can no longer afford to ignore. The registration of an FIR against unidentified industrial units in the Baddi-Nalagarh belt, following allegations that toxic waste entered the Sirsa river and eventually the Sutlej, is serious. But the larger concern is that this is not a new problem. It is a recurring failure of environmental regulation. Industrial pollution from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh region has been documented for years. The Sirsa, which passes through the industrial belt, carries the burden downstream. Previous investigations and National Green Tribunal proceedings have flagged untreated or inadequately treated effluents, non-compliant units and shortcomings in the common effluent treatment system. Pharmaceutical pollution is particularly worrying because conventional treatment may not remove active pharmaceutical ingredients and antibiotic residues.

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The latest episode also exposes another disturbing contradiction. Large quantities of waste accumulated at the Ropar Headworks were reportedly released downstream. If the material was potentially contaminated, releasing it into the river merely shifted the problem from one point to another. The headworks should have been treated as a site for scientific investigation, with the waste sampled and characterised before disposal.

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Punjab must avoid turning this into a Himachal-versus-Punjab blame game. The precise source of the waste has yet to be established, and an FIR against unidentified units is not proof of culpability. What is needed is a joint investigation by the Punjab and Himachal pollution control authorities, with the Central Pollution Control Board providing independent oversight. The episode calls for continuous monitoring of the entire Baddi-Sirsa-Sutlej chain, surprise inspections during the monsoon, identification of unauthorised outlets and scientific tracing of pollutants to their sources. Repeat offenders must face meaningful financial and criminal consequences.