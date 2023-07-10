Train mishap arrests

THE arrest of three railway employees by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the June 2 train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district sets a precedent for swift punitive action. It also puts to rest allegations of attempts to avoid culpability for one of India’s worst rail disasters by peddling conspiracy theories. The Senior Section Engineer In-charge (Signalling), Senior Section Engineer and a technician face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, destruction of evidence and giving false information to protect the guilty. A high-level railway inquiry had found wrong signalling and lapses at multiple levels to be the main reasons for the accident. It also indicated that the tragedy could have been averted had red flags in the past not been ignored, and had instead led to corrective measures.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has recommended a 14-point action plan for the upgradation of safety parameters to prevent such mishaps. The key aspects are to strengthen the signalling and technological infrastructure of the entire network and more rigorous checks when repair and overhauling work is undertaken. The issuance of a competency certificate to trained staff is a suggestion that needs to be replicated across all government departments entrusted with ensuring public safety.

Fixing accountability for the Balasore tragedy is the appropriate response, but it is vital to recognise and act upon the systemic shortcomings. In 2021-22, almost one-third of the rail accidents arising from equipment failure were attributed to the signalling apparatus. The slow pace of the infrastructure upgrade and the human resource issues, such as staff shortage, demand urgent intervention. The practice of resorting to unauthorised shortcuts to adhere to timings, and the tendency to shift the blame from one department to another point to the need for having an independent safety regulator.