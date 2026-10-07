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Home / Editorials / Transport constraints : Commuting must be made affordable and safe

Transport constraints : Commuting must be made affordable and safe

The Tribune Editorial: The most striking aspect is the dominance of two-wheelers

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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INDIA’s first National Household Travel Survey has laid bare the challenges faced by commuters. Conducted by the National Statistics Office between July 2025 and June 2026, the survey covered nearly 5 lakh households and 20 lakh people. Its findings should shape the transport policy. The most striking aspect is the dominance of two-wheelers. They account for 42.6% of trips to workplaces, with the share rising to 52.3% among urban workers. Public transport carries only about 15% of work commuters, while mass-transit systems such as metros and suburban rail serve just around 5% of urban workers nationally. This dependence on private vehicles is understandable where public transport is unreliable, inaccessible or poorly connected. But it is hardly sustainable for India’s rapidly growing cities.

Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi demonstrate that people prefer mass transit when it is easily available. The key task is to replicate such accessibility across other urban centres — not merely by building metro lines, but by integrating buses, rail, walking, cycling and last-mile connectivity. The gender findings are equally important. Only 41.9% of women workers travel at least one kilometre to work, compared with 61.9% of men. In rural India, the gap is wider still. Lower commuting expenditure among women reflects mobility constraints and fewer employment opportunities.

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Cost is another concern. The average worker spends Rs 785 a month on commuting, but the burden rises to Rs 1,044 in urban areas. For low-income households, transport is not a minor expense — it can influence where people work, study and live. Policymakers now have invaluable evidence at their disposal. They must use it to redesign routes, improve frequency, make public transport safer and more accessible for women, and create pedestrian/bicycle-friendly neighbourhoods. A modern transport policy should make it possible for Indians to travel affordably, safely and sustainably, reducing reliance on private vehicles.

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