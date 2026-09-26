Trump-XI summit : Extension of trade truce signals status quo

THE Washington summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was spectacular but not very substantive. Beneath the pageantry, the meeting exposed how deeply intertwined — and how sharply divided — the world’s two largest economies remain. The clearest outcome was an extension of their trade truce. They secured another two months, but the fundamental disputes remain: tariffs, Chinese purchases of American goods, rare-earth supplies and US restrictions on advanced technology. For businesses, short-term relief is not the same as a durable settlement.

The symbolism of the summit was hard to miss. Trump proudly presented a renovated White House complex and hosted an elaborate state dinner. On Taiwan, the stakes were understandably high. Xi urged Washington to oppose Taiwan’s independence and handle the issue with what Beijing called prudence. The US has long maintained an ambiguous position, supporting Taiwan’s ability to defend itself while not formally recognising its sovereignty. Xi’s reference to the “Thucydides Trap” was another reminder of the strategic challenge confronting both nations. The concept describes the danger of conflict when an established power faces a rising one. The Chinese President also called for military dialogue and stronger crisis prevention mechanisms. Such overtures matter precisely because disagreement between Washington and Beijing extends beyond economics into the spheres of security and technology. Artificial intelligence (AI) illustrated the divide. Trump emphasised avoiding new guardrails, while Xi argued that AI must remain under human control and serve public welfare. Their different approaches suggest that cooperation in this field will be difficult.

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Despite the absence of a dramatic breakthrough, the summit’s significance lies in whether Washington and Beijing can turn continued communication into practical stability. A trade truce can expire, the tech race can intensify and tensions over Taiwan can sharpen. The harder — and more consequential — task is keeping competition from becoming confrontation.