Trump’s crackdown: Immigration enforcement beset by violent tactics

US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, a key pillar of his MAGA (Make America Great Again) dream, has taken a disastrous turn. The shocking death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis has cast a glaring spotlight on the increasingly violent tactics employed by the authorities. Federal agents have intensified immigration enforcement operations across the US, leaving families devastated and communities in turmoil. The gross overreach has led to widespread protests and calls for an end to what many Americans view as an authoritarian campaign of intimidation.

Pretti, a registered nurse, was shot during an altercation with Border Patrol agents on Saturday. While the Department of Homeland Security claims he was armed and resisted arrest, bystander videos show him holding a phone, not a weapon, when the fatal shots were fired. Earlier this month, Renee Good was killed by an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officer. Six persons have died in ICE detention facilities since the beginning of the new year; in 2025, there were at least 30 deaths in ICE custody — a two-decade high. The case of Cuban immigrant Geraldo Lunas Campos, whose death was initially attributed to “medical distress” before being categorised as a homicide, shows that transparency and accountability have taken a hit.

The question is not only about the human cost of this crackdown but also the implications for American democracy. Is this the future the US wants? One where federal agents, deployed to exert excessive force, target not criminals but law-abiding people — often with tragic consequences? The growing backlash should compel Trump to review his immigration policy, which appears to be ripping America’s social fabric. It’s time for a new approach, grounded in justice, compassion and respect for human life.