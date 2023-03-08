 Tug of war in Pak : The Tribune India

Tug of war in Pak

Hardening of positions ahead of elections

Tug of war in Pak

THE escalation of the political tug of war in Pakistan while the country experiences perhaps its worst-ever economic crisis indicates a hardening of positions ahead of provincial and general elections. Inflation is at a 58-year high as the country, on the brink of bankruptcy, struggles for an International Monetary Fund bailout. Imran Khan is being accused by the Shehbaz Sharif regime of dodging arrest following issuance of a non-bailable warrant for buying at a discount the gifts given when he was the Prime Minister. The 70-year-old has termed it a sham, on the lines of the cases of sedition, corruption and terrorism slapped on him following his ouster in April last year. Since then, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has been holding protests to push for early polls, due no later than in October. He has pulled out of parliament and dissolved the two assemblies his party controls. Fresh elections are due in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran attributed his removal to a US-led conspiracy that involved the powerful military establishment and political rivals. The economic meltdown was termed the work of a cabal of crooks in power. The attempts to make him ineligible to contest have been labelled as a sign of desperation in view of his popularity. Support for the former cricket legend has grown since an attempt on his life was made in November. He’s raised the pitch since. TV channels have been banned from broadcasting his speeches. What the Generals in Rawalpindi make of the possibility of Imran returning to power is the crucial question.

The unfolding political drama has shades of a personal nature too. After evading arrest, Imran said he faced a threat to his life and stated that what was said about former PM Nawaz Sharif applied to him as well. As the premier, Imran was told that he would be held responsible if anything happened to Sharif, who was arrested on corruption charges. Both Sharif and his daughter were quick to mock Imran, saying while genuine leaders bravely faced arrest even in fake cases, cowards ran away. Pakistan’s experiments with democracy never fail to surprise.

