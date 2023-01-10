Turmoil in Brazil

In a repeat of the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of the then President Trump, demonstrators loyal to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the presidential palace and the buildings of the National Congress as well as the Supreme Court in capital Brasilia on Sunday. The pandemonium occurred just a week after Bolsonaro’s rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took charge as the President. Lula had narrowly won the election held on October 30 last year. Refusing to accept the poll verdict, Bolsonaro levelled unsubstantiated allegations against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the electronic voting system. Lula’s election victory was certified by the federal electoral court on December 12; later that day, Bolsonaro’s supporters tried to invade the federal police headquarters in Brasilia. The sore loser himself fled to the US less than two days before the end of his term in a bid to evade prosecution.

Even as Bolsonaro has condemned the ‘depredations and invasions of public buildings’, he has hastened to add that ‘peaceful demonstrations, respecting the law, are part of democracy.’ There is no doubt that his rejection of the electoral mandate has led to the current mess. The chaos is a new low for democracy in South America, a continent notorious for its dictatorships and autocracies. The Brazilian authorities are under fire for neither learning a lesson from the US Capitol invasion nor pre-empting a similar incident in their own country. What happened in the US two years ago had its genesis in the ‘baseless’ allegations made by Trump regarding the conduct of the 2020 presidential election. It seems that Bolsonaro took a leaf out of Trump’s book to whip up trouble.

India, which enjoys good ties with Brazil both bilaterally and as a fellow member of the BRICS group, has rightly condemned the anarchic developments. US President Biden, too, has extended support to Lula, but the presence of Bolsonaro in Florida has put America on a sticky wicket. The onus will be on the US to send him back home, even as the international community must speak in one voice against blatant subversion of democratic values in Brazil.