Two-child norm : Time for states to reconsider curbs

THE Supreme Court’s observations on the two-child norm could not have come at a more appropriate time for the world’s most populous country. India’s changing demographic landscape demands a fresh approach to population policies. Laws that once sought to control population growth by disqualifying individuals with more than two children from contesting local elections may now be outdated and counterproductive. When the Court upheld the validity of the two-child norm in the Javed v. State of Haryana judgment (2003), India’s Total Fertility Rate stood at around 3. Today, it has fallen to 1.9, below the replacement level of 2.1. This decline reflects changing social realities, including rising literacy, urbanisation, improved healthcare and greater awareness of family planning.

The Court has rightly set aside the disqualification of an ex-sarpanch from Maharashtra — who had been barred from contesting elections following the birth of her third child — and referred the constitutional question to a larger Bench. The SC’s remarks highlight the need to balance the population policy with fundamental rights. Having more than two children should not be a disincentive to serve the public. Denying such persons the right to contest elections amounts to restricting democratic participation on the basis of family choices. It also raises serious questions about reproductive autonomy under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution. Several states, including Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, have already withdrawn this restriction, recognising that demographic circumstances have changed. Others must reconsider similar provisions.

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A declining fertility rate could eventually result in an ageing population, a shrinking workforce and increased pressure on healthcare and social security systems. India must prepare for this transition through better healthcare, childcare facilities, skill development and sustainable pension schemes. The message is clear: the “small family” norm must evolve with the times.