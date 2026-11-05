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Home / Editorials / Two-child norm : Time for states to reconsider curbs

Two-child norm : Time for states to reconsider curbs

The Tribune Editorial: The SC’s remarks highlight the need to balance the population policy with fundamental rights

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:16 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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THE Supreme Court’s observations on the two-child norm could not have come at a more appropriate time for the world’s most populous country. India’s changing demographic landscape demands a fresh approach to population policies. Laws that once sought to control population growth by disqualifying individuals with more than two children from contesting local elections may now be outdated and counterproductive. When the Court upheld the validity of the two-child norm in the Javed v. State of Haryana judgment (2003), India’s Total Fertility Rate stood at around 3. Today, it has fallen to 1.9, below the replacement level of 2.1. This decline reflects changing social realities, including rising literacy, urbanisation, improved healthcare and greater awareness of family planning.

The Court has rightly set aside the disqualification of an ex-sarpanch from Maharashtra — who had been barred from contesting elections following the birth of her third child — and referred the constitutional question to a larger Bench. The SC’s remarks highlight the need to balance the population policy with fundamental rights. Having more than two children should not be a disincentive to serve the public. Denying such persons the right to contest elections amounts to restricting democratic participation on the basis of family choices. It also raises serious questions about reproductive autonomy under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution. Several states, including Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, have already withdrawn this restriction, recognising that demographic circumstances have changed. Others must reconsider similar provisions.

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A declining fertility rate could eventually result in an ageing population, a shrinking workforce and increased pressure on healthcare and social security systems. India must prepare for this transition through better healthcare, childcare facilities, skill development and sustainable pension schemes. The message is clear: the “small family” norm must evolve with the times.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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