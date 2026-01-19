UAPA problem: Poor conviction rate raises troubling questions

IT’s far easier to arrest an individual under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) than to prove the charges against him/her. The facts speak for themselves: 5,690 people were arrested between 2019 and 2023 under this law across India, but only 5 per cent were convicted. The gulf between detention and justice is alarming. In recent years, the Act has come under intense scrutiny due to the apparent overreach of probe agencies, raising critical questions about justice, due process and the fundamental rights of the accused. The low conviction rate is particularly glaring in the case of Jammu and Kashmir, where just 0.62 per cent of those arrested were sentenced during the period concerned. In Punjab, despite a rise in arrests from 30 in 2019 to 50 in 2023, not a single conviction was recorded. This disparity highlights a deep systemic flaw: suspects are being detained under a stringent anti-terror law, but they remain in legal limbo for years, often without trial or conviction. In 2023, more than half of the cases had been pending for over three years.

Advertisement

The law’s expansive definition of “terrorism” has increasingly emboldened agencies to use it against political dissenters, activists and minority groups, blurring the lines between legitimate protest and acts of terror. Among those who have been subjected to prolonged pre-trial incarceration are Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were recently denied bail by the Supreme Court in a 2020 Delhi riots case.

Advertisement

Misuse of UAPA should invite strict action so that the law remains a genuine safeguard against terrorism and doesn’t become a tool of oppression. The onus is on the executive and the judiciary to ensure that individuals detained under UAPA are granted a fair, time-bound trial. Unless course correction is done, the spectre of wrongful detention and miscarriage of justice will continue to haunt the Indian legal system.