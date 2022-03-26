Understaffed departments

India faces a debilitating workforce crunch in key government departments. In a report tabled in Parliament, a parliamentary committee has expressed concerns over severe shortage of staff at six AIIMS — the country’s premier teaching hospitals — across six states. Parliament was also informed that the country has around 22% fewer IAS officers than the sanctioned strength. The shortage of teachers in schools and colleges across the country is highlighted in media on almost a daily basis. The situation in the judicial services is quite dire, as evidenced by the number of pending cases across courts in India. Law-enforcement is suffering, too: For instance, there were 20,839 vacancies in Haryana Police mid-year in 2021. The situation is mirrored in other states: Last year, the Rajya Sabha was informed that the country had 155.78 police personnel per lakh of population, far below the UN-recommended ratio of 222 per lakh persons.

The shortfall of government personnel severely impacts delivery of services to the population in critical fields such as healthcare, education, law-enforcement and judiciary. The shortage of IAS officers explains the bitter tug of war between the Centre and the states over deputation of civil servants. The high crime rates in high-population states, where the impact of the police staff crunch is felt most, suggest that criminals have a field day there because, due to the scarcity of cops, they have no fear of the law. According to estimates made last year, there are over 4.4 crore cases pending in courts in India. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said last month: ‘Not only do we need to fill the existing vacancies on an urgent basis, but there is also a need to increase the number of judges.’

In fact, merely filling sanctioned posts would not be enough to govern a country of India’s size and complexities — it’s clear that new posts must be created to effectively deliver services to the people. It’s not that talent is unavailable in the country, for roughly 50% of the country’s population is below 25 years of age. India needs a long-term, deeply thought-out strategy for filling existing posts and creating new ones in order to improve the quality of services given to the people.