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Home / Editorials / Underused fund : PM CARES must get its act together

Underused fund : PM CARES must get its act together

The Tribune Editorial: Registered as a public trust, PM CARES continues to be outside the ambit of the RTI Act.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:12 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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THE audited financial statements of the PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund for 2023-24 and 2024-25 have finally been made available. Only Rs 87.85 lakh was spent during 2024-25 — a dismal 0.01% of the closing balance and minuscule in comparison with Rs 15.6 crore the previous year. The obvious question: what is the purpose of a relief fund if a substantial part of its money remains unused?

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Domestic donations to the fund fell by about 30% to nearly Rs 479 crore, while foreign contributions declined by 18% to Rs 92.8 lakh. Yet the fund’s corpus rose to Rs 8,452 crore by March 31, 2025, from Rs 7,173 crore a year earlier, thanks largely to interest earnings and other receipts. There is nothing inherently wrong with maintaining reserves for unforeseen disasters. Indeed, a fund created amid the Covid-19 crisis must retain the capacity to respond rapidly when a calamity strikes. Its past spending on oxygen plants, ventilators and emergency healthcare demonstrated the value of having resources available outside conventional budgetary cycles.

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Poor utilisation during 2024-25 does not by itself establish that the fund is being mismanaged. However, it does make greater transparency imperative. The delayed release of audited statements, questions over refunds from implementing agencies and the absence of detailed information about sources and uses of funds understandably fuel doubts. A charitable fund associated with the PM and supported by voluntary public contributions should aspire to the highest standards of disclosure. Registered as a public trust, PM CARES continues to be outside the ambit of the RTI Act. Publishing timely audits, explanatory notes, project-wise expenditure and details of refunds are a must to strengthen public trust in this high-profile relief fund.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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