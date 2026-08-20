Underused fund : PM CARES must get its act together

THE audited financial statements of the PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund for 2023-24 and 2024-25 have finally been made available. Only Rs 87.85 lakh was spent during 2024-25 — a dismal 0.01% of the closing balance and minuscule in comparison with Rs 15.6 crore the previous year. The obvious question: what is the purpose of a relief fund if a substantial part of its money remains unused?

Advertisement

Domestic donations to the fund fell by about 30% to nearly Rs 479 crore, while foreign contributions declined by 18% to Rs 92.8 lakh. Yet the fund’s corpus rose to Rs 8,452 crore by March 31, 2025, from Rs 7,173 crore a year earlier, thanks largely to interest earnings and other receipts. There is nothing inherently wrong with maintaining reserves for unforeseen disasters. Indeed, a fund created amid the Covid-19 crisis must retain the capacity to respond rapidly when a calamity strikes. Its past spending on oxygen plants, ventilators and emergency healthcare demonstrated the value of having resources available outside conventional budgetary cycles.

Advertisement

Poor utilisation during 2024-25 does not by itself establish that the fund is being mismanaged. However, it does make greater transparency imperative. The delayed release of audited statements, questions over refunds from implementing agencies and the absence of detailed information about sources and uses of funds understandably fuel doubts. A charitable fund associated with the PM and supported by voluntary public contributions should aspire to the highest standards of disclosure. Registered as a public trust, PM CARES continues to be outside the ambit of the RTI Act. Publishing timely audits, explanatory notes, project-wise expenditure and details of refunds are a must to strengthen public trust in this high-profile relief fund.