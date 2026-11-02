Unequal gains : More women work, but remain underpaid

THE near-doubling of India’s women workforce — from 104 million in 2017-18 to 201 million in 2025 — is celebrated as progress. But the ICRIER report, The Participation Paradox, raises a question: what kind of work are women doing? Much of the increase is concentrated in rural agriculture, self-employment and unpaid family labour. The number of rural women working as own-account workers rose from 13.9 million to 56 million, while unpaid family workers increased from 28.8 million to 49.3 million. Meanwhile, the share of rural women in regular salaried employment fell from 10.5% to 9.3%.

Being counted as employed does not mean earning independently, enjoying security or controlling income. The wage figures are stark. Rural women earned Rs 6,596 monthly, against Rs 14,632 for men. Their earnings amounted to 45% of men's, down from 53% in 2017-18. The employment surge has not narrowed inequality. Nor has paid work brought relief from domestic responsibilities. Women spend more time than men on household services and caregiving; 60% of women outside the workforce cite care and household commitments as the reason for not working, compared with 1% of men.

Advertisement

This exposes the limits of treating women's employment as a matter of skilling alone. India must move beyond participation rates. Affordable childcare, workplace crèches, safe transport, social security and paid parental leave can ease the care burden. Vital are better-paid jobs in manufacturing and services, access to credit, land and markets, and recognition of women's contribution to family enterprises. A workforce that doubles without a rise in dignity, wages and autonomy is an incomplete success. The test of progress is not how many women are counted at work, but whether work gives them an independent livelihood and a fair share of opportunity.