icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Editorials / Uniform bias: SC restores justice denied to women officers

Uniform bias: SC restores justice denied to women officers

TheTribune Editorial: The Supreme Court has exposed how discrimination was quietly embedded in evaluation systems

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:34 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THE Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday on women officers and permanent commission is not merely corrective; it is a damning indictment of how institutional bias can survive even after landmark judgments. Six years after the watershed 2020 verdict promised equality, the court has once again had to intervene. This time, it has exposed how discrimination was quietly embedded in evaluation systems. At the heart of the ruling lies a troubling revelation: women officers were assessed with the implicit assumption that they had no long-term future in the armed forces. Their annual confidential reports (ACRs) were graded “casually”, the SC noted, because evaluators presumed they would not be considered for career progression. This skewed appraisal system “adversely affected their overall merit”, effectively locking them out of permanent commission despite comparable service.

Advertisement

The SC’s response is significant. By invoking its extraordinary powers, it has granted deemed completion of 20 years of service to the affected officers, ensuring pensionary benefits even where careers were prematurely cut short. This is both restitution and recognition that discrimination in process is as damaging as denial in policy. The judgment also underscores a deeper malaise. The armed forces, despite judicial clarity since the Babita Puniya case (2020), have struggled — or resisted — to internalise gender parity. What emerges is systemic bias disguised as neutral procedure: opaque criteria, subjective assessments and shifting benchmarks.

Advertisement

This moment, thus, is more about institutional accountability. Courts can open doors, but they cannot ensure fairness within closed systems. That requires a cultural shift within the military establishment itself. The message from the Bench is clear: equality cannot be selectively implemented. If merit is to remain the cornerstone of military service, it must first be freed from prejudice.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts