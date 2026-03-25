Uniform bias: SC restores justice denied to women officers

THE Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday on women officers and permanent commission is not merely corrective; it is a damning indictment of how institutional bias can survive even after landmark judgments. Six years after the watershed 2020 verdict promised equality, the court has once again had to intervene. This time, it has exposed how discrimination was quietly embedded in evaluation systems. At the heart of the ruling lies a troubling revelation: women officers were assessed with the implicit assumption that they had no long-term future in the armed forces. Their annual confidential reports (ACRs) were graded “casually”, the SC noted, because evaluators presumed they would not be considered for career progression. This skewed appraisal system “adversely affected their overall merit”, effectively locking them out of permanent commission despite comparable service.

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The SC’s response is significant. By invoking its extraordinary powers, it has granted deemed completion of 20 years of service to the affected officers, ensuring pensionary benefits even where careers were prematurely cut short. This is both restitution and recognition that discrimination in process is as damaging as denial in policy. The judgment also underscores a deeper malaise. The armed forces, despite judicial clarity since the Babita Puniya case (2020), have struggled — or resisted — to internalise gender parity. What emerges is systemic bias disguised as neutral procedure: opaque criteria, subjective assessments and shifting benchmarks.

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This moment, thus, is more about institutional accountability. Courts can open doors, but they cannot ensure fairness within closed systems. That requires a cultural shift within the military establishment itself. The message from the Bench is clear: equality cannot be selectively implemented. If merit is to remain the cornerstone of military service, it must first be freed from prejudice.