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University rankings : Reward quality, not academic quantity

The Tribune Editorial: The National Institutional Ranking Framework needs a serious rethink

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Editorial
Updated At : 07:19 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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INDIA’s university rankings were meant to introduce competition, transparency and accountability into higher education. Instead, they may be creating a new pathology: institutions learning to optimise the numbers that determine their rank. The controversy over patent filings by some private universities is a revealing symptom of this larger problem. A patent application is not an innovation. It is merely a claim that an invention may deserve protection. It can subsequently be rejected, abandoned or remain commercially irrelevant. Yet when patent filings contribute to institutional rankings, the incentive is obvious: maximise applications and the score improves. The result can be a race to produce measurable activity rather than meaningful research. The problem extends beyond patents. Universities are increasingly judged by publication counts, citations, research projects, international collaborations and other quantifiable indicators.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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