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Home / Editorials / Unsafe factories: Industrial growth can’t come at workers’ cost

Unsafe factories: Industrial growth can’t come at workers’ cost

Safety audits should cover subcontracted operations too, not merely assembly lines

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Police personnel inspect after a boiler explosion at a factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. PTI
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The death of three contract workers at Tata Electronics’ iPhone manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur on Monday underscores the human cost of India’s manufacturing ambitions. The workers reportedly succumbed to toxic gas while cleaning a wastewater treatment tank, a routine maintenance operation that should never have turned fatal. A few days earlier, three workers, including an engineer, died in an explosion and fire during maintenance at an Oil India facility in Assam. In October, five people were killed in a boiler explosion at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh, while suspected carbon monoxide exposure claimed two lives at a steel plant in Bokaro. A chemical factory explosion in Gujarat and an ammonia leak in Tamil Nadu add to the grim record.

These incidents point to recurring failures in industrial safety, particularly during hazardous maintenance operations. India has statutory safeguards against exposure to toxic gases and provisions governing confined-space entry. Yet, compliance on paper does not necessarily translate into protection on the factory floor. The Hosur deaths raise troubling questions about gas detection, ventilation, protective equipment and emergency rescue arrangements. Equally important is the accountability of principal employers when hazardous operations are outsourced. Contract workers cannot be treated as expendable simply because they are not on a company’s permanent rolls.

The government’s Make-in-India push and ambition to become a global manufacturing hub deserve support, but investment and production targets cannot take precedence over workers’ lives. Global brands, domestic manufacturers and their contractors must share responsibility for safe workplaces. Inspections must be regular, independent and rigorous, with violations attracting deterrent penalties. Safety audits should cover subcontracted operations too, not merely assembly lines. Compensation to bereaved families is essential, but it cannot substitute for accountability.

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