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Home / Editorials / Unsafe workplace: Nashik harassment case exposes lapses

Unsafe workplace: Nashik harassment case exposes lapses

The Tribune Editorial: When individuals holding top positions — tasked with upholding the POSH framework — are accused of trivialising abuse, the institutional safeguards crumble

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Editorial
Updated At : 02:33 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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THE shocking allegations of sexual harassment and attempts at forcible religious conversion at the Nashik branch of a major IT firm have turned the spotlight on a much-ignored issue: safety in the workplace. The claim that a group of male employees functioned like an “organised gang” to target female colleagues suggests utter laxity that allowed such misconduct to go unchecked. The HR manager allegedly discouraged a victim from submitting a complaint, saying that “these things happen”, and sided with the accused.

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The case points to a deeper, systemic failure within a corporate setting that is meant to ensure the safety and dignity of employees. When individuals holding top positions — tasked with upholding the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework — are accused of normalising or trivialising abuse, the institutional safeguards crumble. It’s a dangerous trend when victims are silenced not just by perpetrators but also by those who are entrusted with their protection.

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Several aggrieved employees gathered courage to come forward only after police intervention and counselling, leading to the registration of a bunch of FIRs. An uncomfortable question arises: how many such cases remain buried in workplaces across the country due to fear, stigma or institutional apathy? While the probe must proceed without any prejudice, the bid to communalise or politicise the Nashik matter risks eclipsing the core concerns. Framing such incidents through a religious or ideological lens diverts attention from the urgent need for corporate accountability and gender-sensitive reforms. Harassment is not a community-specific crime; it is an abuse of power that thrives in environments lacking transparency and enforcement. The response from the authorities, including the formation of a special investigation team and an independent inquiry by the National Commission for Women, is laudable. However, lasting change will happen only if companies go beyond declarations of “zero tolerance” and proactively strengthen internal mechanisms that empower employees to speak without fear.

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