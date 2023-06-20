UP hospital deaths

IN an alarming sequence of deaths, 68 persons admitted to Ballia District Hospital of Uttar Pradesh passed away in a span of five days, beginning June 15. Given that normally, around eight patients die every day in the hospital, the sudden spike in the mortality raises questions over the appalling state of affairs. The most obvious gap pertains to the inadequate facilities, in terms of both staff and equipment, in the district-level hospital as it felt overwhelmed by the sudden influx of patients needing emergency care. Most of the people breathed their last within a few hours of admission and before getting the medical attention they needed.

Underscoring the lackadaisical and dismissive attitude of officials, especially towards the poor and underprivileged patients, is the initial cause proffered for the unfortunate deaths as ‘heatwave’. It has been ruled out and the doctor who made that ‘careless’ statement transferred. For, had that been the case, victims would have flocked to hospitals across this region in Uttar Pradesh that is currently in the grip of a heatwave and not just to the Ballia hospital. Plus, the initial symptoms of most patients rushed to the hospital for treatment were not those of a heatwave-hit person. Rather, prima facie, they pointed to a water-borne ailment. Accordingly, the health department team set up to investigate the matter and ascertain the cause of the tragic deaths should coordinate with the experts inspecting the water for contamination in the affected locality.

While the mystery around the deaths would be unravelled by the probe, this ill-fated incident should be another lesson for the state to spruce up its hospitals. It already figures at the bottom in the Niti Aayog Health Index for 2019-20.